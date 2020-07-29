Great Lakes Brewing Co. closing brewpub temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Great Lakes Brewing Co. is closing its Ohio City brewpub until further notice.

The company made the announcement today, citing a multitude of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“This decision is not an easy one for us to make, but we feel it is what’s best for the health and safety of our guests and employee-owners,” the company said in a statement.

The company, which reopened to the public in June, said that it plans to keep its brewpub closed only temporarily as they work to put a safer service model in place.

According to the company, none of their team members have tested positive for the virus. And while the brewpub is closed, the brewery’s gift shop is still open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read the full statement below:

