Local fire chief reflects on battle with COVID-19, warns others to be careful

GRANGER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Granger Township Fire Chief Jim Paulett said his battle with COVID-19 started the last weekend in August.

“Our grandkids were over and we were all outside,” Paulett told Fox 8. “I said I am tired, I want to take a nap. I woke up and I was probably sicker than I have ever been before.”

He said he knew right then he had COVID-19. A test a short time later proved he was right.

“I had chills. I was feverish,” Paulett said. “I had severe stomach pains and it felt like someone took a four by four and was just beating me with it. It really, really hurt.”

He said he quarantined in his house, away from his wife, but a few days later she tested positive with the disease as well.

“Basically, I had all the symptoms and I was exhausted,” June Paulett said. “I couldn’t stay awake.”

A week later, Jim’s condition got worse. He had trouble breathing and was taken by an ambulance to the hospital.

“When I was in the hospital, they said there wasn’t much more they could do and they called the family,” Jim recalled. “I was never really scared, but I thought this doesn’t look good. “

He was given oxygen. Doctors told his wife that her husband of 43 years had pneumonia in both lungs. She was worried she could lose him.

“The doctor basically just gave me all facts, said he hadn’t improved and said we don’t have any other options for him,” June said. “I cried all night and prayed.”

She said it was difficult because she couldn’t be next to Jim. She talked to him on the phone as often as possible.

And thankfully, a few days later his condition improved. He was released from the hospital on September 17.

June says while she is doing better, she is still tired.

Jim remains on oxygen but says he is improving daily.

“People need to take this seriously,” Paulett added. “I try to tell people to mask up, wash their hands, keep clean and do social distancing.”

