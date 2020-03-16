Grandmothers, mothers rally to feed Cleveland children during school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Dozens of brown lunch bags filled a table inside Yvonka Hall’s Cleveland home.

“This is just a few of them, we have about 80 more to put together,” Hall said, as she puts cereal boxes inside the bags.

Hall, of the Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition, said as a grandmother, she and other mothers wanted to do something to help feed children while schools are closed.

Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools take an extended three week spring break. The governor said Sunday it is possible school may be closed the rest of the academic year.

“We saw the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is giving out breakfast and lunch, but there are parts of our population that are unable to get to their sites,” Hall said. “We want to make sure no one falls between the gaps.”

The mothers said they want to do whatever they can to make the next few weeks as easy as possible on children.

“I don’t want any child to be hungry,” Hall said. “We are going to do everything we can to keep these babies fed."

If you know a child that needs fed or you would like to donate, you can click on this link. You can also use this link and specify you are donating for Babies and Brunch.