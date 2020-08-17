‘Gramp the Champ’ reunites with family in Parma after coronavirus recovery

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Flors family in Parma had a big celebration over the weekend.

Len Flors, more fondly known as “Gramp the Champ” left University Hospitals Parma Saturday.

He spent 17 days in the hospital after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 69-year-old was reunited with his wife Wendy, their four children, and nine grandchildren.

“When you see how hard these nurses and doctors work, you want to get better,” Len said.

“They’re amazing.”

