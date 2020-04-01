Grammy-winner Lizzo buys lunch for Dayton hospital workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– Singer and songwriter Lizzo is doing her part to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

The three-time Grammy award-winner bought lunch for health care workers at various hospitals across the country, including Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and UW Medical Center in Seattle.

Lizzo also picked up the tab on food for the team at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

“I just wanted to say thank you, a thousand times thank you, for all of the hard work you guys have been doing during this pandemic,” Lizzo said in a video sent to Kettering Health. “We are thinking of you, we are praying for you every day.”

She ended the clipped by singing, “Know that I love you.”

It’s not every day a 3-time Grammy winner and SUPERSTAR treats you to lunch. THANK YOU to Lizzo for recognizing the team at Grandview Medical Center, sending Dayton some love, and making all our days a little brighter during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/GJpUXKrpln — Kettering Health (@KetteringHealth) March 31, 2020