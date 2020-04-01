Governor’s Office reminds Ohioans to take safety precautions while shopping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Governor's Office is reminding citizens to follow the social distancing rules and take health precautions when shopping.
"We have been forceful to tell our essential businesses to create a safe workplace," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "But if the customers in stores are not following the rules, it makes it tough on them."
The Lt. Governor reminds shoppers to take the following safety measures when shopping:
- Keep space between you and others
- Shop patiently
- Limit shopping trips
- Shop alone, when possible
- Stay home when you're not feeling well
- Wash/sanitize hands before and after
- Don't touch your face while shopping
- Wear a mask/gloves if you can
- Shop online for curbside pickup/delivery
Additionally, Governor Mike DeWine reminds Ohioans that the coronavirus outbreak is a national emergency. All citizens need to take action in order to protect themselves and others.
"This is a national emergency. What people do in their lives is normally their own business. But when what you do endangers other people, we have to take action," said Governor DeWine.