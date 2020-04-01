Governor’s Office reminds Ohioans to take safety precautions while shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Governor's Office is reminding citizens to follow the social distancing rules and take health precautions when shopping.

"We have been forceful to tell our essential businesses to create a safe workplace," said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. "But if the customers in stores are not following the rules, it makes it tough on them."

The Lt. Governor reminds shoppers to take the following safety measures when shopping:

Keep space between you and others

Shop patiently

Limit shopping trips

Shop alone, when possible

Stay home when you're not feeling well

Wash/sanitize hands before and after

Don't touch your face while shopping

Wear a mask/gloves if you can

Shop online for curbside pickup/delivery

Additionally, Governor Mike DeWine reminds Ohioans that the coronavirus outbreak is a national emergency. All citizens need to take action in order to protect themselves and others.

"This is a national emergency. What people do in their lives is normally their own business. But when what you do endangers other people, we have to take action," said Governor DeWine.