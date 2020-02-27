Governor Mike DeWine to discuss Ohio’s coronavirus prep plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP)- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is coming to Cleveland today to discuss the Buckeye State's preparedness plans to limit the potential spread of the Coronavirus.

Governor DeWine will be joined by the Ohio Department of Health Director and Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan for a news conference at MetroHealth Medical Center this afternoon.

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, the Ohio Department of Health said in its latest report on the illness on Tuesday.

One person is under investigation. Six people under investigation tested negative.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 212 individuals in the state under public health supervision. These are travelers referred to the health department for monitoring and includes people who completed the self-monitoring period. They are not exhibiting symptoms.

A new coronavirus case in California could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case, a possible sign the virus is spreading in a U.S. community, health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the case Wednesday.

All of the 59 other cases in the U.S. had traveled from abroad or had been in close contact with those who traveled. Health officials have been on high alert for so-called community spread.

Earlier U.S. cases included 14 in people who traveled back from outbreak areas in China, or their spouses; three people who were evacuated from the central China city of Wuhan; and 42 American passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated by the federal government to the U.S. from where the ship was docked in Japan.

