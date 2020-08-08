Governor Mike DeWine takes another COVID-19 test, results once again come back negative

**Watch the video above to hear DeWine talk about testing positive for coronavirus.**

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have once again tested negative for COVID-19.



Today, Fran and I were tested again for #COVID19. @OSUWexMed administered the PCR tests, and the results for both tests were negative. Thank you to everyone who sent along good wishes for our family and staff! We're #InThisTogetherOhio! — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 8, 2020

According to a press release, the latest PCR test was administered and run by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Saturday.

This comes after the governor had received a positive result from a rapid test he took Thursday morning. The test was arranged by the White House for the governor to take before meeting President Trump when he landed in Cleveland.

Gov. DeWine said he took the rapid test in Cleveland and left for the airport.

“When I got to the airport, shortly after I got there I found out I had tested positive,” Gov. DeWine said in a remote interview with reporters from his home in Cedarville.

He says he called First Lady Fran DeWine and each of his children and returned to Columbus for a second test, which was a PCR test. He then headed to his private residence for quarantine.

The results of the second test came back late Thursday night. The governor, the First Lady, and all of the governor’s staff received negative results.

A third test was administered Saturday to confirm the negative result.

DeWine said he had no symptoms of COVID-19 and limits his personal and professional interactions to only a handful of people. He, as well as those he sees, always wear a mask and maintain social distance.

The first test the governor received Thursday was an antigen test which is used for rapid results. According to the FDA, the antigen test looks for specific proteins on the virus’ surface.

The second test the governor received was a PCR test. The FDA says that test looks for the virus’ genetic material.

The governor’s office says the PCR test results were processed two times and came back negative each time.

The tests the governor, First Lady, and their staff took Saturday were also PCR tests.

