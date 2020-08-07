Governor Mike DeWine receives negative results in second coronavirus test

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine received a negative result for a second coronavirus test he took Thursday.

The governor had received a positive result from a rapid test arranged by the White House for the governor to take Thursday morning before meeting President Trump when he landed in Cleveland.

Gov. DeWine says he took the rapid test in Cleveland and left for the airport.

“When I got to the airport, shortly after I got there I found out I had tested positive,” Gov. DeWine said in a remote interview with reporters from his home in Cedarville.

He says he called First Lady Fran DeWine and each of his children and returned to Columbus for a second test, and then to his private residence for quarantine.

The results of the second test came back late Thursday night.

UPDATE: In a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative. pic.twitter.com/0Ixap90mJg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

The governor, the First Lady, and all of the governor’s staff received negative results.

They will receive a third test Saturday and plan to release the results.

Out of an abundance of caution, and at the direction of medical professionals, the Governor and First Lady plan on having another PCR test on Saturday. Results of these tests will also be released. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

DeWine said he had no symptoms.

“I feel fine. I have a headache, but I get a lot of headaches throughout my life, so a headache is not unusual,” the governor said.

The governor told reporters he has had asthma since he was a teenager when asked about any pre-existing conditions.

Governor DeWine said since the start of the pandemic, he’s lived at his private residence and does not stay at the governor’s mansion.

He says his staff is limited to a handful of people.

All of them wear masks, as does the governor.

“When you wear a mask, you’re improving your odds dramatically. But that does not mean you won’t get it,” Gov. DeWine told reporters.

“You wear a mask primarily to protect others,” he continued.

“It’s very contagious. It is here. It lives among us.”

Understanding the governor’s tests

The first test the governor received Thursday was what’s called an antigen test.

The antigen test is what is used for rapid results.

We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio. We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

According to the FDA, the antigen test looks for specific proteins on the virus’ surface.

The second test the governor received was a PCR test.

The FDA says that test looks for the virus’ genetic material.

The governor’s office says the PCR test results were processed two times and came back negative each time.

The tests the governor, First Lady, and their staff will take Saturday will also be a PCR test.