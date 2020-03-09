Governor: Dozens of Ohio polling locations in nursing homes need to be moved over coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- About 75 polling locations in nursing homes across the state of Ohio need to be moved, Gov. Mike DeWine said a news conference about coronavirus on Monday.

Ohio now has three confirmed cases of the virus. All three are Cuyahoga County residents.

DeWine said Ohio Secretary of State Frank DeRose will release more information on the voting locations on Tuesday. Election Day in Ohio is March 17.

"We would suggest that people vote early," DeWine said.

DeWine also said schools that serve as polling places that are open on Election Day will have to take necessary measures to separate the public from students.

Symptoms of coronavirus including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

