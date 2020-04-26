Governor DeWine to release more details on types of businesses that can reopen on May 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio is set to begin its gradual reopening on May 1 as many businesses and their employees continue to feel financial strain.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that additional guidelines will be revealed on Monday.

“We’ll outline exactly where we’re going to start with businesses opening back up,” he said.

DeWine is expected to announce what types of businesses can reopen and what types of restrictions they will face.

He said in an interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press that Ohio’s reopening is “very consistent” with the phased reopening plan put out by the White House.

“We hope that we don’t have to go backward. We don’t want to open something and then close it,” he said during the state briefing on Friday.

Dewine says it’s not just about reopening businesses but also rebuilding consumer and employee confidence in their safety.

State leaders said essential businesses have had to follow strict safety guidelines and that when other businesses reopen they will have similar restrictions to follow.

“It follows CDC guidelines, it follows OSHA guidelines, it follows FDA guidelines,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “There’s nothing that will be coming that we haven’t seen work on the ground in Ohio.”

The reopening will begin with businesses that can create a safe environment with an emphasis DeWine said on employees.

“We’re going to go further than we did in our first order in regard to what employees protection they have,” he said.

“There are some people who for legitimate health reasons may not feel comfortable going back and we’re encouraging employers to accommodate them,” said Husted.

Ohioans are still encouraged to wear masks and take as many steps as possible to protect yourself and others.

Husted said we are in a much better place with personal protective equipment and testing than when the Stay-At-Home order and business restrictions were first implemented.

“Over the course of a month, the situation on the ground has vastly improved about how you can create a safe workplace for people to operate in,” he said.

Husted says “essential” businesses that have remained open and free of COVID-19 cases can serve as models for businesses that will soon re-open.