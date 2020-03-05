Breaking News
LIVE: Cleveland police officer faces judge on charges of assaulting woman
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Governor DeWine to hold coronavirus summit with state health leaders

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a summit that will be held Thursday for state and local health officials on the coronavirus.

They’ll discuss preparedness measures.

The event will include action plans to put in place if a case in Ohio is confirmed.

There are currently no cases in the state.

The forum will also cover how to protect the most vulnerable population, which is the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and very young children.

The nation’s surgeon general will also provide updates from the federal level.

FOX 8 will keep you updated on any developments from the meeting.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App