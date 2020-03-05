Governor DeWine to hold coronavirus summit with state health leaders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced a summit that will be held Thursday for state and local health officials on the coronavirus.

They’ll discuss preparedness measures.

The event will include action plans to put in place if a case in Ohio is confirmed.

There are currently no cases in the state.

The forum will also cover how to protect the most vulnerable population, which is the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and very young children.

The nation’s surgeon general will also provide updates from the federal level.

