Governor DeWine to give update on state response to coronavirus; 26 confirmed cases

Editor's Note: This is video from Gov. DeWine's press conference March 14, 2020.

(WJW) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D., MPH will update the public at 3 p.m. Sunday on the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

FOX8.com will stream that press conference live.

Saturday, the two confirmed 26 cases in the state. These are the confirmed cases in Northeast Ohio, according to the state.

Cuyahoga County: 11

Lorain County: 1

Stark County: 3

Summit County: 2

Trumbull County: 2

Sunday afternoon, Medina's health department reported it had a confirmed case.

Tuscarawas Saturday reported it had a case as well, however, those have not been updated in state totals at this time.