LIVE: DeWine, ODH issue ‘stay at home’ order for all Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and officials from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) issued a statewide “stay at home” order on Sunday.

“We are at an absolutely crucial time in this war and what we do now makes all the difference in the world,” DeWine said. “What we do know will slow this invader.”

The Governor says Ohio has now entered a new stage in battling this virus. ODH Dr. Amy Acton just signed a “stay at home” order for all Ohioans.

The order permits the following exceptions: sanctuary activity, health and safety, necessary supplies and services, outdoor activity, work that is deemed essential and to take care of others.

It also lists the essential businesses that will be permitted to stay open.

The order goes in effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until April 6.

Additionally, beginning Thursday all childcare or daycare centers must operate under a pandemic license. These centers are only permitted a maximum of six children per room. This order remains in effect until April 30 and may be extended if deemed necessary.

The Governor is also asking the Board of Education to forgot state testing. He wants them to make a decision on Monday.

He says the Ohio Pharmacy Board also held an emergency vote Sunday on to regulate and prevent hoarding of hydroxychloroquine and a similar drug, chloroquine. DeWine says it will be regulated and prescribed to coronavirus patients that need it.

There are currently 351 cases of COVID-19 across 40 of Ohio’s counties, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There are currently 83 hospitalizations. 3 people have died.