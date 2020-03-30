Governor DeWine shares precious video of children paying tribute to Dr. Amy Acton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- At the end of Governor DeWine's coronavirus press conference on Monday, he made sure to recognize all of the hard working doctors for "National Doctors' Day."

He also thanked Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, who has become a familiar face to Ohioans, with a special video tribute featuring one of her famous quotes.

"I want all of you at home to don your cape, don that cape and keep being a force for good," she says at the beginning.

It then shows a compilation of children wearing capes, pretending to be her and offering words of encouragement.

"She is nothing short of amazing. She has been our beacon of hope and determination," said Governor Dewine.

