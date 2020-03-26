Governor DeWine says it’s too soon to determine if schools will reopen this academic year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine says it is too soon to tell when Ohio schools will reopen.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, DeWine told reporters that officials still do not know the fate of schools this academic term.

Based on Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton's projections the coronavirus is not expected to peak in Ohio until late April or May.

DeWine says schools certainly won't reopen before the peak and that it will "take some time" after the peak until educational institutes could open their doors again.

"Is it possible that we do not go back into school this academic year? Absolutely," said DeWine. "But I don't think we are at the point where we can make that determination.

The Governor states the legislation has already taken care of the mandatory state testing, which has been eliminated for this term.

He also applauds teachers, administrators and parents who are doing excellent work in assisting students with distance learning.