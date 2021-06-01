Gov. DeWine reminds unvaccinated Ohioans to continue wearing masks after mandates lift

** See previously aired coverage about mask guidance for those fully vaccinated **

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)—Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans that are not fully-vaccinated to wear masks indoors in light of statewide mask mandates lifting on Wednesday.

DeWine commends Ohioans who he said, “Have done a great job during the pandemic.”

Since more than 5.3 million Ohioans have received their first vaccinations and 4.6 million have completed the vaccination series, the governor said he it’s a time to start getting back to normalcy.

“However, it is important that we all still remember that there are a significant number of Ohioans who remain unvaccinated and are at-risk, including everyone under the age of 12,” DeWine said.

“It’s important that those not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and follow other preventative measures to keep themselves as healthy as possible,” the governor said.