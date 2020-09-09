Governor DeWine releases Ohio’s latest coronavirus travel advisory

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the latest travel advisory for states that have high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks.

They include Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kansas.

People who travel to these states are highly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio. Find out more about the travel advisory right here.

Since last Wednesday’s update, states that have been downgraded from the list include Iowa and Nevada.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” the Ohio Department of Health says on its website.

Ohioans can expect an all-new travel advisory update next Wednesday.

