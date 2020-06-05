WATCH LIVE: Governor DeWine providing update on state’s response to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine will be providing an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. today.

He will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton and Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

As of Friday, ODH says there are 37,758 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,355 deaths.

Gov. Dewine announced the day prior that the following entertainment venues may begin re opening on June 10 if they follow the Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other additional guidance:

Aquariums

Art galleries

Country clubs

Ice skating rinks

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor sports facilities

Laser tag facilities

Movie theaters (indoor)

Museums

Playgrounds (outdoor)

Public recreation centers

Roller skating rinks

Social clubs

Trampoline parks

Zoos

DeWine adds that day camps and residential camps may open at any time.

However, it remains to be seen when amusement parks and water parks can reopen.

Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, Kings Island have filed a lawsuit against Dr. Amy Acton. They say the Ohio Department of Health does not have the authority to keep these properties closed.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE PRESS CONFERENCE:

Governor DeWine is at the podium.

He is currently discussing protests here in Ohio.

He mentioned an Ohio National Guard member who was removed from a mission in Washington DC after the FBI discovered information the individual had posted on the internet about white supremacist ideology.

He said the Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Public Safety are cooperating fully with the FBI in its investigation. The individual has been suspended from all missions at this time.

He is now discussing expanded testing and how the tests will be distributed.

General Harris from the Ohio National Guard is now talking about how they are going to help with testing in nursing homes.

He said they are moving rapidly to continue testing and help save the vulnerable population here in Ohio.

Gov. DeWine is addressing the latest round of businesses which he announced on Thursday could reopen. For example, zoos.

He said they are working on the few businesses that have not been allowed to reopen yet.

He said they wanted to layer the plan, do it in phases, reserve those things that had more people and were higher risk. He said layering and putting this over a period time was done because they didn’t know what the results would be.

He said they want to be able to monitor results. They look at new data each day.

He said their goal is to make each business, each activity, each venue they’ve opened up as safe as it can be made.

He is planning to announce more reopenings.

He wants to talk about reopening Ohio with no requirements, no best practices or specifications as some have asked.

“This is a time in our history when caution and good judgement are required of all Ohioans,” he said.

Two weeks from today, the casinos, racinos, amusement parks, water parks will be able to reopen. Outdoor theaters can reopen as well once they submit a plan.

Lt. Jon Husted is now discussing the reopenings. He says they all have plans submitted to the state and want to make sure they are keeping their guests safe.

He is now talking about the importance of buying Ohio as the state reopens. “We are all in this together,” he said.

Related Content President Trump talks about coronavirus, U.S. adding 2.5 million jobs in May

Zoos, movie theaters, and other entertainment venues allowed to reopen next week in Ohio Video Video

Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts, Kings Island file suit against Dr. Amy Acton Video Video