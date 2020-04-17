ODH: 418 deaths, 9,107 coronavirus cases across Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will offer an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Friday.

As of Friday, there were 9,107 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said there were 418 deaths and 2,424 hospitalizations because of the virus.

During Thursday’s news conference, Governor DeWine said officials are looking to reopen some of the state’s businesses on May 1. This will be a gradual reopening, starting with companies that can set up protocols for protecting employees and customers, including enforcing 6-foot physical distancing and mandatory masks.

When asked if Ohio’s stay-at-home order will be lifted and schools will open back up on May 1, and if businesses will have to apply to reopen DeWine said he did not know at this time. Adding that he did not have specifics, but did have a briefing with the economic advisory board Thursday morning.

DeWine’s announcement came after President Donald Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than the President initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.

FOX 8 Live Blog:

Dr. Amy Acton was awarded the Spirit of Columbus Award

DeWine says officials will be working on the plan to reopen over the weekend. They will not hold a news conference on Saturday or Sunday unless something urgent comes up.

He says they are trying to get Ohioans back to work.

Governor DeWine says as we talk about businesses opening, the goals are to: protect employees, protect customers.

“We are in a situation where also protecting people, protecting customers and protecting workers, is also good business.” -DeWine

What you might see in retail business, manufacturing company opening after May 1 & essential businesses open now: distancing, masks, barriers (where appropriate), employees wearing gloves, surfaces sanitized regularly, ample opportunity for employees/customers to wash hands, staggered lunch breaks, staggered arrival times, employees who can work from home doing so, temperature checks of employees when they arrive

“Space is the key” -DeWine, expect to see limits of the number of people allowed inside each business

“After May 1 things will change some, but the essential reality of the fact is that this virus will remain out there, so our life has to be guided by that. One of the things we want to do is make sure that every individual has as much information about their own condition and what risks there are as humanly possible.”

Things that do not change: Assume everyone you meet is carrying the virus.

Ohio is conducting lots of tests in prisons. One dorm 152 people tested positive, 60 had no symptoms.

DeWine thinks the President’s plan is a good plan and agrees that every state will be different. Ohio is in a group with Governors of Kentucky, Indiana and another group with Great Lakes states. They are sharing info., collaborating. But still every state will be different.

“Ohio’s plan is going to by Ohioans, for Ohioans.” -DeWine

The path to restart voices: Public health measures and compliance, businesses operating safely with safeguards, protecting the most vulnerable

Detailed outline of President Trump’s three-phase plan here