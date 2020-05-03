Governor DeWine expected to release more details on testing plans as state starts to reopen

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor DeWine is expected to announce testing plans on Monday, a “significant tool” he says as the state continues its gradual reopening.

“We’ll need to be able to measure what happens with the virus and the way we do that is with testing,” said Dr. Brian Rubin, Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

He says he has been involved in helping the state health department develop that initiative.

“I think the plan is pretty sound. I mean it’s going to be a lot of work to get it all up and going. We just this week actually our testing plan really started and there’s a ramp-up over the next five to six weeks to get us to what will be full capacity,” he said.

*More on the state’s plans for gradually reopening, here.*

Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Amy Edwards at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital says their system is also are ramping up.

“So that we can do both our testing and some of the state testings that we got assigned,” she said.

The governor said on Thursday that the state will begin random testing of the general public.

“It tells us how many people are infected and it also provides really important information about asymptomatic patients,” said Rubin.

“We’ve been asking people to stay home if they have mild symptoms, we need to know who they are. We know there are asymptomatic shedders so we need to find them as well, so the only way you’re going to find that is just do a random sampling,” said Edwards.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Ohio, here.*

State Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said researchers will begin a study on Monday testing a thousand blood samples, looking for antibodies.

Dr. Acton said this will also help test the accuracy of the antibody tests.

“From an epidemiology standpoint, they’re probably accurate enough to give us an understanding of the population,” said Edwards.

Doctors say there’s the potential for false positives but even if you actually test positive for antibodies — they still don’t know if that makes you immune or if you would be a danger to others.

“I don’t want people to take the idea that they have antibodies and be like ‘Oh I can, I can act as if society is open because you may still be able to spread it asymptomatically,” said Edwards.

She also says community-based testing might help doctors understand when to start certain drug therapies like remdesivir to possibly keep people out of the hospital or I-C-U.

Even with testing and contact tracing ramps up, medical professionals say that as society reopens there is more responsibility on the individual to take protective measures like wearing a mask, washing hands, social distancing and being honest about symptoms.

“We’re far from the end of this. It’s going to be with us for a while and we’re all going to really help each other,” said Rubin.

“We just ask that you guys be patient with the system and that you do everything to can to help stop the spread,” Edwards added.

