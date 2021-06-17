Governor announces changes to COVID regulations for Ohio nursing homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that guidelines for COVID protocols would be changing for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Nursing homes have been required to allow a certain amount of scheduled visitation since March of 2021.

That will now be left up to each individual facility, per CDC guidelines.

The governor said it was time to take a step back.

One state regulation that will still apply in nursing homes is required testing of unvaccinated employees.

Unvaccinated workers will be tested two times a week.

The governor says COVID-19 is most often brought into the facility by unvaccinated workers.

Vaccinated workers will not be required to undergo testing.

The governor also announced Thursday that the State of Emergency in Ohio would be rescinded Friday, June 18.