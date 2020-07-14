Gov. Mike DeWine to address Ohioans Wednesday regarding coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine canceled a scheduled press conference today, but has since announced a planned address for Wednesday.

DeWine’s press secretary Dan Tierney told FOX 8 people can expect to hear the governor speak about the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gov. DeWine is going to have a conversation with the citizens of Ohio on where we are in this pandemic and where Ohio could be headed,” Tierney said.

The address begins at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed directly on FOX 8’s website.

Since the start of July, coronavirus cases have continued to spike in the state (as DeWine talks about in the video above).

A third of Ohio’s coronavirus cases have come in just the last month

Today, the Ohio Department of Health reported that there were 67,995 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,142 reported cases, along with a total of 3,069 reported deaths (up five from yesterday).

An additional 1,142 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio today, health department says

