Gov. Mike DeWine set to make Cleveland appearance Sunday afternoon

CLEVEAND (WJW) — Continuing his tour of state this weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine is coming to Cleveland Sunday afternoon to discuss the registration process for the Wolstein Center’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The press event starts at 5 p.m. at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland on Prospect Avenue.

The Wolstein Center site is set to open to the public on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the city released parking restrictions and travel options for those looking to attend the vaccine site.

DeWine was previously in Cleveland earlier in the month, when he unveiled plans for mass vaccine sites across the state.