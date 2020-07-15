Gov. DeWine will discuss coronavirus in address to Ohioans Wednesday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talk about the coronavirus pandemic in an address at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Check back to watch DeWine’s address live on FOX8.com)

This is a departure from his usual 2 p.m. news conferences, where he is accompanied by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the pair answer questions from the media.

According to his press secretary, the governor is going to have a conversation with the citizens of Ohio on where we are in the pandemic and where the state could be headed.

There is speculation that this address will include business closures to prevent the spread of the virus. In March, DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health banned mass gatherings, shutdown non-essential businesses and issued a stay-at-home order. He started gradually reopening industries in May and now, more than 90 percent of the state’s economy is operating again.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department said there were 67,995 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state since the outbreak began, resulting in 3,069 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,316 cases, six fatalities, 160 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The number in the hospital is a significant increase from the state’s 21-day average of 84.