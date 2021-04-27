One-on-one with Gov. DeWine on decline in vaccination demand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in Cleveland Tuesday at the Wolstein Center talked with Fox 8 about declining demand for the vaccine and the effort to turn things around.

Tuesday marked the first day of walk-in availability at the center with officials reporting at least 180 people who walked in for a vaccination. Scheduling an appointment is still encouraged as demand for a vaccination slowed at the site opening up appointments.

A spokesperson reports as of Tuesday afternoon, 3,500 appointments were scheduled for the week. The center has the capability to vaccinate 6,000 people per day and previously met the goal consistently.

“This site is still very efficient; it’s very easy to access for people,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s well run…so we’re going to keep it open. In fact we’re extending beyond the original eight weeks that we had planned; we’re taking it to 12 weeks. We’re not going to see 6,000 a day but we’ve got 40 percent of the population already vaccinated.”

According to the state vaccination dashboard, 4.6 million people in Ohio have started their vaccinations.

Gov. DeWine said there is a possibility the Johnson and Johnson vaccine might be administered at the Wolstein Center during week nine of its 12-week vaccination availability. He says any change would depend on the public appetite for the one-dose shot, which was paused for a short time after reports of deadly blood clots.

The governor said he is not looking to any one number or percentage of vaccinations Ohio needs to reach for health orders to be lifted.

“When you get 40% of the population that can’t get it and, in all likelihood, can’t spread it, that’s major progress. We don’t know what herd immunity is; no expert that I talk to can tell me.”