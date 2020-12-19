Gov. DeWine, U.S. surgeon general discuss distribution of COVID-19 vaccine here in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams took part in a press conference on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has started distributing the vaccine to hospitals and nursing homes across the state. Eventually all residents will have access to the vaccine but that could take a while.

“The last couple miles will be hard, but we have to keep running,” said the U.S. Surgeon General.

He said the vaccine distribution is the biggest logistical undertaking in modern history.

On Friday, Ohio surpassed 600,000 reported cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

