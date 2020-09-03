WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to provide update on coronavirus pandemic during press briefing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is currently hosting his coronavirus press briefing.

DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 1,345 additional cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours. He also provided an update on the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System, which classifies county’s at risk for COVID-19.

Wayne County has been added to Level 3 red while Erie County has dropped to Level 2 orange and Lorain County back to Level 1 yellow. The governor praised Lorain County residents for their efforts to help reduce spread.

“Local health department officials tell us more residents are following protocols, wearing their masks and are also using caution when planning gatherings and are taking department of health protocols into consideration when making plans,” he said.

Updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Butler

⬆Putnam

⬆Wayne



Continuing at Red:

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Preble



Decreasing Red to Orange:

⬇Erie pic.twitter.com/iuB5612HFd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

On Wednesday, the ODH released the latest travel advisory for states that have high concentrations of coronavirus outbreaks. They include Alabama, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Nevada.

Residents are discouraged from traveling to these states. If they do have to go for whatever reason, they should quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

