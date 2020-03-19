Gov. DeWine to hold daily coronavirus news briefing

1  of  2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will provide an update on the coronavirus crisis in the state during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The latest confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Ohio is also expected at that time. As of Wednesday, there were 88 confirmed cases in 19 counties. Cuyahoga County continues to have the most at 38.

During Wednesday’s news conference, DeWine announced his latest round of closures, which included nearly all of Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations, as well as salons, barbershops and spas.

