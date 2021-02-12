LIVE: Gov. DeWine calls out school districts who are opting not to return to in-person learning by March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine called out multiple districts by name on Friday night for opting not to return to in-person learning by March.

School districts previously committed to that deadline as the vaccination rollout continues.

However, DeWine said during a press conference that districts including Cleveland and Akron have expressed doubt about meeting that deadline, which he said is “unacceptable.”

“All but one school district in the state signed the commitment to resume in-person learning by March 1. We expect these districts to fulfill that commitment,” he said.

He said the state purposely restructured how the vaccines are distributed to ensure that all school employees are vaccinated in time. He told a reporter the districts who are now choosing not to go back may lose access to those doses.

He also noted that he does support districts interested in moving to a hybrid plan instead.