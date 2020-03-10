Gov. DeWine to give update on coronavirus in Ohio

1  of  2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday afternoon will give an update on coronavirus in Ohio including the latest on the state's response.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. will also speak at the press conference.

Monday, it was announced there are three confirmed cases in the state -- all in Cuyahoga County.

All three patients, who are ages 54 to 56, are isolated. Two of them were on a trip to Egypt and one was at a conference in Washington D.C.

