Gov. DeWine to give update on coronavirus in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday afternoon will give an update on coronavirus in Ohio including the latest on the state's response.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. will also speak at the press conference.

**We will stream the press conference in this story; it's scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.**

Monday, it was announced there are three confirmed cases in the state -- all in Cuyahoga County.

All three patients, who are ages 54 to 56, are isolated. Two of them were on a trip to Egypt and one was at a conference in Washington D.C.