Gov. DeWine says shutting down day cares still a possibility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said closings day cares in the state is still a possibility.

The governor already announced K-12 public, private and charter schools will be closed from the end of the day Monday through April 3.

The Ohio Department of Health emphasized social distancing, keeping people 6 feet apart, as a way to fight the spread of the virus. But DeWine acknowledged that’s nearly impossible in day cares. Instead, he recommended compartmentalizing children in different rooms.

He also said parents who can take their children out of day care should do so.

DeWine said state officials have already contacted 1,500 day cares about their plans.