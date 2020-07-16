Gov. DeWine says ‘Ohio is in danger,’ but issues no mandates to change course

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Before Ohio reported its first case of coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine took action to protect people in the state.

In what seemed like a controversial move at the time, Gov. DeWine announced no spectators would be allowed at the Arnold Classic days before the event.

At the time he said the event posed an “unacceptable risk for the spread of COVID-19.”

That was just over four months ago.

On March 18, Ohio documented its first coronavirus death.

In the weeks that followed, DeWine closed schools and eventually all businesses deemed nonessential.

Businesses began reopening in May.

Now the state has seen 3,075 deaths and 69,311 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday afternoon.

Since July 2, the state has seen more than 10,000 new cases.

(*ODH data* 59,273 coronavirus cases July 2)

So when Gov. DeWine announced he was holding an evening address, it seemed like big announcements were coming.

Instead, the governor gave a 21-minute address Wednesday night, talking about how people should take coronavirus seriously and encouraged residents to wear masks and limit contact outside of their home.

“This is not a drill. This certainly is not any hoax. This is not a dress rehearsal. The enemy is here, and Ohioans have come too far in this fight to cede ground now,” DeWine said.

The format was different with no reporters and no questions, and the governor made an impassioned plea to appeal to people who may doubt the seriousness of the virus, but it wasn’t much different than what we’ve heard from his office in the past.

“Our way of life in Ohio is in danger.” gov. mike dewine

“We must act and we must act now!” he said, but offered no mandates or health orders to curb the spread of the virus.

He said positive cases have gone up 200%

I know some say that our case numbers are increasing because we are simply doing more testing. Yes, our testing has gone up by 87%. But our number of positive cases has skyrocketed by almost 200%. Clearly, our number of new cases is not just the result of increased testing. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 15, 2020

DeWine said Ohioans have to sacrifice today for a better tomorrow.

“I’m asking you to take action now – to sacrifice now – so kids can be in school this fall and have a chance to play sports. So businesses can stay open. So Ohioans can continue earning a living.”

Get caught up with today’s headlines on FOX8.com below: