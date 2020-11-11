New restrictions on social gatherings in Ohio coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a new order placing significant restrictions on social activities is coming soon.

The governor addressed Ohioans Wednesday evening on the coronavirus pandemic, as opposed to his usual news conferences on Tuesday and Thursday.

DeWine reminded residents of health orders issued in April that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. He said that limit is still in effect, and it applies to public and private events.

“Despite this order, we have seen rampant spread of the virus as a result of banquets, wedding receptions and social gatherings following funerals. We have seen great tragedy associated with such events. It’s not the ceremonies causing the problem. It’s the party afterward,” DeWine said.

The governor said the forthcoming order will require everyone to be seated and masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. The order will also prohibit games and dancing. He said congregate areas can no longer be open.

Also during his address, DeWine said the state will be forced to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers if the COVID-19 trends continue. The issue will be examine in one week.

