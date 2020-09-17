Gov. DeWine says guidance on Halloween events, trick-or-treat coming Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the Ohio Department of Health will be releasing guidelines for Halloween celebrations in the state.

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said Halloween celebrations in Ohio this year will not look like they have in years past.

“Face coverings must be worn, social distancing should be practiced, large groups should be avoided. And stay home if you are sick,” DeWine said during the briefing.

DeWine also said activities like haunted houses and hayrides could be problematic with the coronavirus still active in communities.

According to DeWine it will be up to local communities to decide if Beggars Night will take place, and up to the parents on whether their kids go trick-or-treating.

The guidelines will be released at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

