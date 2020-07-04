Gov. DeWine says Cleveland’s decision to enforce masks will make a ‘real difference’

Yesterday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring residents to wear masks at all times while in public.

The order, which went into effect immediately, came after multiple cities enacted the same measure, following a spike in statewide coronavirus cases.

“If Clevelanders do not heed these critical warnings and prevention efforts, the effects will be disastrous to the economy and, most importantly, to individuals and families,” Jackson said in a press release. “No one is immune to this virus.”

Cuyahoga County, which has been designated a Level 3 public emergency (“very high exposure and spread”) by the Ohio Public Advisory Health System, is also considering legislation that would require the face coverings while in public. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a press release that he intends to introduce new legislation next week.

“Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice we can make to save lives and significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County,” Budish said.

Gov. Mike DeWine also weighed in on Cleveland’s decision, along with Cuyahoga County’s impending one, taking to Twitter last night.

This is the right move. With Cuyahoga County currenty at Alert Level 3, @CityofCleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s decision to mandate masks in public will make a real difference. https://t.co/PCAByXgHMJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 4, 2020

Yesterday, saw yet another large number of coronavirus cases in Ohio and across the country.

In his message to Cleveland residents, Jackson also recommended that people do not gather … yes, even for Fourth of July celebrations.

Check out the Cleveland order’s main rules, which will be enforced by Cleveland police and the public health department, below:

Mandatory masks for all individuals out in public or in public spaces including businesses, restaurants etc. Maximum capacity at any bar, restaurant, entertainment venue cannot exceed 50% of allowable capacity and must comply with social distancing standards. Any establishment that upon 2 incidents of violating maximum capacity order will be ordered to shut down. Mass Gathering Orders are still in effect. If incidents of more than 10 persons are gathered not wearing masks, enforcement actions will be taken. If an establishment has an employee or a patron, who has tested positive for Covid-19, then the establishment must be sanitized to the standards of the Cleveland Health Department, failure to demonstrate such sanitization will result in the facility being shut down. People should not gather during the holiday, except within the social distancing and mass gathering mandates, and shall wear masks and wash their hands often.

In addition, the following guidelines will be introduced via legislation submitted to Cleveland City Council:

Social Venues (such as restaurants, bars and clubs):

Employees failing to wear masks Employees will be issued a $50 citation for failing to wear a mask Patrons failing to wear masks Patrons will be issued a $25 citation for failing to wear a mask Venues failing to facilitate social distancing Fine of $3,000 for first instance; $5,000 for each subsequent violation Businesses failing to follow occupancy limitations Fine of $3,000 for first instance; $5,000 for each subsequent violation

Mass Gatherings (Residential mass gatherings) – Residents or owners be issued a $150 citation for first incident; $300 for each subsequent incident.

Ride Sharing – Treat masks like seatbelts and issue a citation with a $50 sanction for each person not wearing a mask in the automobile.