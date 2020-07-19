Gov. DeWine says he’s not ruling out taking mask mandates statewide; more orders expected this week

COLUMBUS (WJW) — In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine revealed that more mask mandates may be coming Ohio’s way.
“We certainly would not rule out going statewide,” DeWine told host Chuck Todd.
He also explained that more orders will be coming Ohio’s way this week.
The news comes as coronavirus case numbers continue to surge in the state, and after DeWine recently appealed to the people of Ohio in an address (as seen in the video above) to continue to wear masks in public.
“While we did a great job early on in Ohio, we are headed in the wrong direction and frankly, I’m very, very concerned about that,” he said.
During the interview, DeWine revealed that the state is poised to kick off an ad campaign this week about how wearing masks can save lives. He said to expect the first look at the ads on Tuesday.
“The message is that you wear the mask for other people,” DeWine said.
Watch the whole interview right here.
