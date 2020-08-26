Gov. DeWine releases updated travel advisory, Florida removed from list

*Watch Gov. DeWine address unemployment aid in the video above.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has updated the travel advisory for Ohio.
Those entering Ohio after traveling to the following states, which have positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19, are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- Idaho – 16.1%
- Mississippi – 27.4%
- South Carolina – 21.1%
- Texas – 16.3%
The Ohio Department of Health is recommending against travel to those states as well.
“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers,” according to ODH’s website.
The list of states are updated every week on Wednesday.
