Gov. DeWine plans evening address on coronavirus; are new closures coming?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will address residents Wednesday evening about the increase in coronavirus cases and spread across the state.

Throughout the pandemic, Gov. DeWine has not held an evening address but will do so for the first time at 5:30 p.m.

Gov. DeWine’s Press Secretary Dan Tierney tells FOX 8 the address is about where Ohio could be headed due to the current state of coronavirus.

There are 67,995 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, according to Tuesday’s update from the Ohio Department of Health.

There were 1,142 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Over the last week, Ohio is now averaging just under 1300 cases a day.

Gov. DeWine has not said if there will be new restrictions.

The governor shut all businesses down in March that were deemed non-essential.

Almost all businesses reopened by the end of May.

Gov. DeWine has continually said that Ohioans have their own fate in their hands.

But if COVID-19 starts to stress the state’s healthcare systems just before children head back to school, some decisions will likely be coming from the state level.

Just under two weeks ago, Gov. DeWine revealed a state system for examining county risk levels.

Cuyahoga County was at a level 3 at the time and is now in the brink of sliding up to a level 4.

Lorain, Summit, and Trumbull counties are also under a level 3 alert.

Level 3 requires masks in public and means a county has triggered 4 to 5 indicators.

Level 4 is 6 to 7 indicators.

Those indicators are:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases not congregate cases

Sustained increase in emergency room visits

Sustained increase in outpatient visits

Sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions

ICU bed occupancy

The average percent positive of tests is currently 6.3%, so even though the state has been able to increase testing, the percentage of positive tests is still the highest it has been since testing was open to everyone.

