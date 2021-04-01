Gov. DeWine: No plans for vaccine passports in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed a few questions about the so-called vaccine passports during his COVID-19 news conference from the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday.

The documents, which are not yet a reality, would prove a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus.

Earlier this week, Ohio Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) said he would introduce legislation prohibiting vaccine passports for entry into an area or establishment.

“We don’t have any plans to create a passport. We’ll have to see what the desires are out there. Businesses can make their own decisions and people can make their own decisions,” DeWine said. He said he has not seen the proposed legislation.

DeWine said the state is not going to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. He quoted a friend who told him, “If you require something, you’ll have less people do it.”

