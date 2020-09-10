Gov. DeWine names new director of Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Dr. Joan Duwve as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

Duwve has been working for South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as the director of public health at the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Before that, she was the chief medical officer at the Indiana Department of Health and as the medical director for the department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness.

“Dr. Duwve shares my passion for a lot of different things. When I looked through her resume, I just said ‘Wow, that’s spot on,'” DeWine said. The governor said she’s passionate about children’s health, substance abuse treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and suicide prevention.

Dr. Joan Duwve

She is expected to start the job at the start of October.

“I’m very confident in her ability. I think she is someone that the local health departments, 113 local health departments in our state will be happy to get to know. And she will provide leadership that we need,” DeWine said.

Duwve is a graduate of North Olmsted High School and Ohio State University. She received her masters of public health from the University of Michigan and her medical doctor degree from Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the role as health director on June 11 and stayed with the governor’s office briefly as an advisor, before returning to her work at the Columbus Foundation. Lance Himes serves as interim director of the Ohio Department of Health.

