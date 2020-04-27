Gov. DeWine more trustworthy than President Trump on coronavirus according to new poll

(WJW) – A new Baldwin Wallace University Ohio Poll shows 85% of Ohio voters approve of Gov. Mike DeWine’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s compared to 50% who approve of how President Donald Trump has handled the crisis.

The poll also shows 8 out of 10 people believe DeWine “acted at the right time.”

A majority of those polled worry that protests over stay-at-home orders will trigger another spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Despite protests over Governor DeWine’s restrictions, a large majority of Ohioans support his policies and are worried about going back to business as usual too soon. Many are worried that others could spread the virus and not even know it,” said Dr. Robert Alexander, political science professor at Ohio Northern.

About 50% of people polled believed that Ohio should reopen May 1.