Gov. DeWine given second test for COVID-19, new results came back negative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine’s office has announced that the second test administered to him for COVID-19 has come back negative.

According to a press release, DeWine had been tested earlier in the day ahead of President Trump’s arrival into Northeast Ohio. Those results were positive.

However, he was later tested again at Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

“First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative for COVID-19. A PCR test was administered to the Governor and members of his staff this afternoon. The PCR test looks for the specific RNA for the SARS CoV-2 — in other words, the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus.”

His office said the tests were ran twice and came back negative both times.

UPDATE: In a second COVID-19 test administered today in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine has tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members have also all tested negative. pic.twitter.com/0Ixap90mJg — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 7, 2020

“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center. This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state.”

They explained that Gov. DeWine had taken a different kind of test earlier in the day.

“The test administered this morning to the Governor in Cleveland, as part of the protocol required to meet the President, was an antigen test. These tests represent an exciting new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new, and we do not have much experience with them here in Ohio.”

DeWine plans to work with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the tests work and why the results could have been different.

He and Fran will be given another PCR test on Saturday.

