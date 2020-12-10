Gov. DeWine: Curfew doesn’t affect midnight Mass, religious services

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio is extending its 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is aimed at limiting gatherings and slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The new order is now in effect until Jan. 2. Retail must close at 10 p.m. and restaurants can stay open past that time for takeout or delivery only.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked how the curfew applies to midnight Mass. He said his wife Fran asked the same question before Thursday’s news conference.

“They are not impacted. Any religious service is not impacted. We always ask people to be careful, we always ask people to wear masks. But no order we’ve issued, no curfew, nothing impacts religious services,” the governor said.

The state also granted a variance to the order for four major sporting events, including the Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

