Gov. DeWine concerned about Senate Bill 22’s impact on next health crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responded to the state legislature overriding his veto of Senate Bill 22.

The bill allows lawmakers to change or reject health orders issued by the state. It comes after a year of debates over mandates from DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“My passion in describing to the public and members of the general assembly the problems with this bill did not come from what it will do to me, or in all likelihood what’s it going to do in this pandemic,” DeWine said during his news conference on COVID-19 on Thursday. “My passion comes from a deep concern and belief that this is not the only crisis we will face.”

The governor said he does not know when the next crisis will hit, but gave examples of Ebola or something simple like bad lettuce. He said local health departments would not be able to take action.

DeWine said members of the state legislature recognized issues with the bill, which he hopes they work to correct.

Before the Senate Bill 22 takes effect in June, DeWine said we all have common cause: Get everyone vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated. He also encouraged people to continue wearing masks.

“I think the good news is we’re doing well, and we have the ability in the next 89 days, and I say 89 days because the bill doesn’t go into effect for 89 days, we have the ability to end this. We can drive this virus to the ground. It’s going to take all of us, all of us, members of the general assembly, everyone in every community,”

He would not comment on any plans for legal challenge of the bill.