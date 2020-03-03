Gov. DeWine, Columbus officials hold press conference on Arnold Sports Festival, coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s governor and Columbus’ mayor are scheduled to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss steps being taken to keep the Arnold Sports Festival safe from the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Mayor Andrew Ginther said the briefing will detail steps being taken to keep the event safe for athletes and the public “in light of the spread of Coronavirus in the United States,” the announcement stated.

A news conference with Ginther and city health officials was originally scheduled for earlier Tuesday, but was canceled.

A change.org petition is asking the city to cancel the festival due to concerns from the virus. The petition states the festival, set for this weekend, will bring thousands of people from up to 80 different countries to Columbus. As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the petition has more than 8.900 signatures.

“Please consider our petition of canceling the 2020 Arnold Sports Festival (Mar 5-8,2020) for the safety of all Ohioans, especially the children, the elderly, people with diabetes or other pre-existing conditions,” the petition, which has more than 7,000 signatures, states.

Started in 1989, the Arnold is named for bodybuilder, actor, and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The event plays host to several sporting competitions including bodybuilding, fencing, gymnastics, pickleball, and many more.

The festival will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, the Ohio Expo Center, and other venues in central Ohio.