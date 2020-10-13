Gov. DeWine: Cleveland area doing well against COVID-19, but rates up across the state

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine appeared live on FOX 8 News at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Tuesday, the governor referred to the state’s stage in its battle with COVID-19 as halftime. He said Northeast Ohio was hit hard in the beginning of the outbreak and that got people’s attention, but we have to keep our guard up.

“The Cleveland area, really from Ashtabula to Lorain County, is doing better than virtually any part of the state. The mask wearing is good and the virus is not as high as its been other places. That’s the good news,” DeWine told FOX 8 anchor Tracy McCool.

In the last 10 days, rates of COVID-19 have increased, not just here, but across Ohio.

DeWine was asked about the recent cases in schools that forced districts to return to remote learning. He continued to praise the efforts of school officials, noting it’s not necessary kids in classrooms spreading the virus.

“The school itself is general safe,” DeWine said. “It’s what happens when we let our guard down. It’s when we’re among friends, it’s when we’re among family and that’s where we’ve seen the real spread.”

He said he’s concerned this will be a tough November, December and January as people spend more time indoors.

