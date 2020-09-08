Gov. DeWine calls rumors about FEMA coronavirus camps ‘ridiculous’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the latest rumor about coronavirus during his news conference Tuesday afternoon.

It centers around a renewed order from the Ohio Department of Health that allows for federal reimbursement for those seeking self-isolation or quarantine from the virus in non-congregate settings.

“I want to talk about a rumor. I don’t spend much time talking about rumors that are on the internet because we wouldn’t get much done if we did that all the time. But this one, I’ve gotten so many calls over the weekend that I thought we would just have to deal with it today. It’s in the category of crazy, ridiculous internet rumors,” DeWine said.

The non-congregate sheltering order creates a funding mechanism for anyone needing a safe place to stay. The governor gave an example of a hospital worker dealing with COVID-19 patients who doesn’t want to risk infecting a high-risk family member living at home. That individual would be eligible for reimbursement for a hotel room.

The order was issued on March 31, renewed on April 29 and renewed again on Aug. 31. It was made possible through the Trump Administration, FEMA and the state of Ohio, according to DeWine.

“I want to make this very clear, this order does not create FEMA camps to force anyone to quarantine against their will,” DeWine said.

“I am aware there are rumors on the internet that incorrectly claims these orders allow children to be separated from their parents without permission. Let me just say this is absolutely ridiculous. It is not true.”

According to DeWine, the reimbursement has only been used a handful of times in Ohio.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: