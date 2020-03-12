Gov. DeWine bans gatherings of 100+, announces extended spring break for schools

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There are now five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Ohio as officials announced a series of new orders to prevent the spread.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton held a news conference on the updates on Thursday. Acton said they expect the virus to peak from late April to mid May.

Acton said the newest case is a Trumbull County man, who is quarantined with his wife and three children.

“We must treat this like what is it and that is a crisis,” DeWine said.

DeWine said there is now a ban on mass gatherings of 100 or more people. It includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, parades, fairs and festivals.

This excludes airports, hospitals, shopping malls, typical office environments, restaurants and grocery stores. The order does not apply to religious gatherings and gathering for exercising First Amendment protected speech. There is no time frame on when the ban will end, DeWine said.

The governor also said all schools will be on an extended spring break, beginning the end of school Monday and lasting until April 3. It applies to all K-12 public, private and charter schools.

“This is temporary. We will get back to normal in Ohio. It won’t happen overnight,” DeWine said.