Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,137 cases, 19 deaths
Gov. DeWine asks police, health departments to break up gatherings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said there are no plans for further restrictions in the state as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak at this time.

The governor has been in contact with local police chiefs and health departments to crack down on gatherings.

"We are going to do what we need to do to protect Ohioans. We've asked health departments and police: If you see something that you think is a hot spot of people gathering together - very nicely tell them they can't congregate," DeWine said on Friday.

While it is not a state order, DeWine asked travelers returning from other states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

